Hackers take control of monitors at #Iran's #Tabriz Airport w/ signs in support of truckers' #IranProtests 2 weeks after hacking #Mashhad Airport screens. Signs say #IRGC is wasting ppl's lives & treasure & vow more protests

"How much longer?" #اعتراضات_سراسری#FreeIran2018 pic.twitter.com/ycTKM0ZYLm