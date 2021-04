Tons of appts open at NYC's hottest new vax site--under the whale at Museum of Natural History.



* Starts this Friday, Apr 23

* Uses Moderna (for aged 18+)

* All vaccinated will get voucher for complimentary museum admission for group of 4



Book here: https://t.co/yfKyXcFYem pic.twitter.com/vAJbHyuTwQ