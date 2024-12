HM King Charles III delivers his annual Christmas message to the nation and the Commonwealth. #TheRoyalFamily #TheKing #ChristmasMessage #BSL #SignLanguage Subscribe and 🔔 to the BBC 👉 https://bit.ly/BBCYouTubeSub Watch the BBC first on iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/iPlayer-Home All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights.