6-year-old Josiah died on Sept. 8 after being infected with a brain-eating amoeba. His death prompted @LakeJacksonTX to test the water. CDC preliminary results came back yesterday. 3 of 11 samples were positive: a downtown splash pad, his home's hose bib and a hydrant. #khou11 https://t.co/rggdGw8LDh pic.twitter.com/iylTXpFc3C