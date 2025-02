► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub ► Watch Sky Sports: https://bit.ly/BuySkySports Warning: Viewers may find the following content upsetting. If you’ve been affected by any of the issues raised in this post, help is available online at sky.com/viewersupport Galatasaray have accused Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho of racism and say they will initiate criminal proceedings against him after the 0-0 draw in Istanbul.