A flying trade at the Scottish National @BritishTexel Sale, @LawrieSymington Lanark, saw a new UK record price for a sheep at 350,000gns when Charlie Boden and family sold Sportsmans Double Diamond from their Sportsmans flock, Stockport, Cheshire. https://t.co/NcNxvtopkO pic.twitter.com/NwNuqhRlEH