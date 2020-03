View this post on Instagram

Tomorrow I am doing an all-day fundraiser! I will ascend the height of Mt. Denali in the stairwell of my apartment building. Proceeds go towards Partners in Health Canada @pihcanada . Please donate $3 (or more ����) if you would like to support this cause! Link in bio: https://patrickswadden.wordpress.com/2020/03/19/denali-in-a-day-a-fundraiser-for-healthcare-during-the-covid-19-pandemic/