"My #ENG hero? I'd probably say Frank Lampard. I was a #CFC fan growing up, I can't lie."



"I just loved Lampard & how he played his game. He was so direct and composed on the ball."



Jadon Sancho reveals why Frank Lampard was his England hero growing up