LG Rainbow (LG Velvet 2 Pro)



SD888

6.8" FHD+ OLED 120Hz

8/128

4500mAh



Limited 3000 unit sales delayed due to high popularity and discussing extending warranty from 6 months to 24 months

Only LG Electronics Korea employees can buy max 2 units per person

Resale prohibited



$176 pic.twitter.com/478IMUbgj7