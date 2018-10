The collapse of the road bridge occurred in Svobodny, Amur region, a city located 7,800 kilometers east of Moscow, Russia on the Trans-Siberian line, occurred when a heavy cargo truck was traveling on the bridge 9 October 2018. https://t.co/QZidE6qCqz#corelionnews #news #news pic.twitter.com/Y5p0LI5Hnb