A Bugatti Tourbillonban még hangszórók sincsenek, a karosszériát használják erre a célra

Mate Rimac, the head of both Bugatti Rimac and Rimac Technology, has a new HQ – but the new Rimac Campus is a facility unlike any other. From the production line for the 2078bhp Rimac Nevera R, via prototype Bugatti Tourbillons and his own personal car collection, through to millions of dollars of robots cranking out millions of battery cells, it’s the ultimate ‘car guy’ car factory.