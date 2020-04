View this post on Instagram

COVID-19: No hands were touched in the making of this video. ���� 1) please stay home, this virus is highly contagious! Even in small numbers, just don’t do it. 2.) please stop stealing hospital PPE (personal protective equipment). We need it to safely care for your loved ones 3.) We chose medicine, but protecting ourselves is not a choice ⚕️ ♥ #womeninmedicine #coronafootshake #MD #NP #PA #RN #cardiacsurgery #ecmo #covid_19 #flattenthecurve