Rodent Resuscitation? Watch Mice Attempt To Revive Their Unconscious Mates In a study published in Science, researchers report that mice seemingly make attempts to revive unresponsive cage mates. All procedures were conducted in accordance with the Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals, as adopted by the National Institutes of Health, and with approval of the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (IACUC) at the University of Southern California.