"No, I won't", he said. "Don't want to."

"Why not? It's very well made and you can get the dubbed Russian version online..."

"Because I was there, that's why. And I don't need this again."

Turns out, my step-father, then Captain Veytsman, was sent to the Exclusion Zone in 1986...