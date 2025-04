Nairobi National Park is located less than 10 kilometers from the center of Kenya’s capital – Nairobi, and you can see animals, with the city tall buildings in the background. Many species inhabit the park: rhinos, gazelles, zebras, buffaloes, hippos, lions, elands, impala, giraffes, ostriches, vultures, wildebeests, cheetahs, leopards, various bird species.