Miért nem vezet még híd Szicíliába?

Over the course of the last 40 years, the Italians have spent 1.2 billion euros on a bridge to Sicily, and yet they still have nothing to show for it. https://www.corriere.it/dataroom-milena-gabanelli/stretto-messina-ponte-che-non-si-mai-fatto-costato-gia-12-miliardi/329a5eca-73e3-11ed-ab35-a2ab0487d524-va.shtml In this video we aim to look at why it’s been such a problem to build, despite Sicily having almost 5 million people so close to mainland Italy.