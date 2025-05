Official visualizer video for “Depraved Mind Murder” from the FEAR FACTORY album, RE-INDUSTRIALIZED, out on June 23, 2023 via Nuclear Blast Records. Pre-Order & Pre-Save at https://fearfactory.bfan.link/re-industrialized.yde LISTEN TO “DEPRAVED MIND MURDER”: https://fearfactory.bfan.link/depraved-mind-murder.yde LISTEN TO “NEW MESSIAH”: https://fearfactory.bfan.link/new-messiah.yde Subscribe to Fear Factory: https://nblast.de/subs-ff-yt Subscribe to Nuclear Blast: https://nblast.de/NBytb — FEAR FACTORY are excited to announce that the upcoming reissues, RE-INDUSTRIALIZED and MECHANIZE, will be available on June 23rd, 2023 via Nuclear Blast Records.