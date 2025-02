Simiso Buthelezi, a professional boxer from South Africa, is reportedly in a coma after appearing disoriented in his WBF African lightweight title fight against Siphesihle Mntungwa last weekend. “There’s no change in his condition, he’s in a coma, he’s not talking, moving or doing anything right now,” his trainer, Bheki Mngomezulu, said, via South African reporter Thabiso Mosia.