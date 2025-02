A new fungus, Gibellula attenboroughii, has been discovered in cave spiders across Ireland, including Whitefathers’ Caves. First found in County Down in 2021, it alters spider behavior, forcing them into exposed locations to spread its spores by manipulating dopamine.Similar to Ophiocordyceps fungi in ants, which inspired The Last of Us, it thrives in caves, tunnels, and cellars, infecting native cave spiders Metellina merianae and Meta menardi.Led by Dr. Harry Evans (CABI), researchers are studying its mechanisms and ecological impact.