Israel MOD, Israeli Air Force, and RAFAEL Reveal: Scores of Enemy Threats Intercepted by High Power Lasers for the First Time in War During the Swords of Iron War, the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) Directorate of Defense Research & Development (DDR&D), the Israeli Air Force (IAF), and RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems executed an accelerated development program to deploy revolutionary interception systems. As a result of this initiative, soldiers from the IAF Aerial Defense Array operated high-power laser system prototypes in the field, successfully intercepting scores of enemy threats.