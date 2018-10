A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

While taking a surface break from coral reef monitoring, marine biologists from #Hawaii’s Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park picked up several items of floating plastic marine debris. This beautiful little octopus ���� was found among the debris. Two octopus species here in Hawaii (the "round spot" and "crescent-spot") only grow to the size of a golf ball and weigh a max of 3 ounces, while the octopus ornatus (the most common octopus found in Hawaii) grows to about 2 feet long. On her next dive, Geoscientists in Parks intern Ashley Pugh released the octopus safe and sound in a small protected space. Photo by #NationalPark Service. #usinterior #findyourpark #cuteanimal #marinelife