An 18-carat #GOLD bathtub weighing 154.2 Kg at a hot spring resort in southwestern Japan was recognised by Guinness World Records as the heaviest in the world.



The tub worth 800 million yen (227 million baht) measures 1.3 metres in diameter. @GWR @japan @JPN_PMO @JapanGov pic.twitter.com/VurQ0mLY1u