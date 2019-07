View this post on Instagram

King George V and Queen Mary, accompanied by HRH Princess Mary, were the first members of the Royal Family to visit The National Institute of Agricultural Botany in 1921. In this first image from today’s #RoyalVisitCambridge The Queen plants a Hornbeam Tree to celebrate 100 years of the Institute and Queen Mary, The Queen’s grandmother planted a Mulberry Tree in 1921. In the second image The Queen was today presented with a bowl made from part of Queen Mary’s tree. In the fourth image The Queen planted a mountain ash tree in 1969, to celebrate the NIAB’s 50th anniversary. In the fifth image, also from 1969, The Queen cuts a cake marking the anniversary of the founding of the Institute. #RoyalVisitCambridge