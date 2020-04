View this post on Instagram

Meghan Markle joined our campaign to #FeedLondon today! Swipe to see her chat to the amazing women of Hubb Community Kitchen about coming together after Grenfell to cook for the community. As Hubb Kitchen face a new crisis, The Felix Project stands by their side, providing them with the food they need to make meals for the West London community. Meghan said she was “so proud” of the work we are doing together to “carry out these acts of goodwill, which at this moment are urgently needed.” “A home-cooked meal from one neighbour to another, when they need it most, is what community is all about." We couldn’t have said it better ourselves Meghan! Thank you so much for the support. ���� If you’d like to join Meghan and support our campaign, hit the link in our bio ���� ���� @sussexroyal