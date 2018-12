My @LungUK Christmas Card offering for 2018 is now available through their online store - “Partridge in a ���� Scarf”.



The 2017 Robin and 2016 Deer are still available too, with ALL profits going to the work of the #BritishLungFoundation.https://t.co/xpJC3HKNoq pic.twitter.com/t60Yser2Az