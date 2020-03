THE CV PANDEMIC WAS SIMULATED OCT 2019 BY MEGA-RICH CONTROL FREAKS BILL GATES, GEORGE SOROS +CRONIES.

NOW IT'S FOR REAL.

THE AIM IS A WORLD POPULATION CULL ("PEOPLE cause #CO2 problem") by THEIR mass VACCINATION PLAN CONTAINING POISON.



*REFUSE*CV*VACCINE*https://t.co/uv0A4B5rNP