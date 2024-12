The crew of Azerbaijan Airways 8243 appear to have put a heroic, nearly 1.5 hour effort to save their plane after reportedly taking a Russian SAM hit over Grozny.The pilots managed to nurse their limping plane to Aqtau, crashing while trying to land, but saving 29 passengers. https://t.co/Jj0hQ0vtsT pic.twitter.com/TQjSv8d0gQ