A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit central Myanmar at 6.20am UK time (12.50pm local time) with tremors felt as far as Bangkok, 640 miles away. READ MORE: https://www.thetimes.com/world/asia/article/earthquake-bangkok-thailand-myanmar-today-latest-news-rdchx8t3r The first indications of damage came from Bangkok, 640 miles away from the epicentre, where people ran onto the streets in panic after the earthquake struck at about 1.20pm local time Earthquakes are not as common in mainland southeast Asia as in Japan and Indonesia.