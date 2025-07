Megérkezett az új Predator-film előzetese – videó

First hunt. Last chance. From the director of Prey, watch the brand-new trailer for Predator: Badlands, in theaters November 7. “Predator: Badlands,” which stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, is set in the future on a remote planet, where a young Predator, outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Fanning) and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.