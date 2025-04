Get this song: https://sym.ffm.to/andtheadjacentpossible And all things OK Go: https://linktr.ee/okgomusic In this mini-documentary by our partners at the Project Management Institute, you’ll see the whole process and meet the brilliant, creative people that made it possible: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_EKQKF4qPPI&ab_channel=ProjectManagementInstitute%28PMI%29 In this Universal Robots piece, you’ll learn more about the incredible technology team and their battalion of dancing machines: https://www.universal-robots.com/en-us/landing-pages/syncing-30-robots-to-a-beat-the-making-of-ok-go-s-love-music-video And if you want to know what it felt like from our perspective, check this out.