SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/A24subscribe From writer/director Benny Safdie and starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. THE SMASHING MACHINE – In Theaters October 3. RELEASE DATE: October 3 DIRECTOR: Benny Safdie CAST: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt Follow THE SMASHING MACHINE on Instagram: https://bit.ly/TheSmashingMachine_IG Follow THE SMASHING MACHINE on X: https://bit.ly/TheSmashingMachine_X Like THE SMASHING MACHINE on Facebook: https://bit.ly/TheSmashingMachine_FB —— ABOUT A24: The studio behind EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE, UNCUT GEMS, MIDSOMMAR, MOONLIGHT, BEEF on Netflix, EUPHORIA on Max & more.