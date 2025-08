Jön a Zootropolis második része: itt a hosszú előzetes

Hopps & Wilde are BACK 🦊🐰 Get ready for #Zootopia2, only in theaters November 26! After cracking the biggest case in Zootopia’s history, rookie cops Judy Hopps (voice of Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voice of Jason Bateman) find their partnership isn’t as solid as they thought when Chief Bogo (voice of Idris Elba) orders them to join the Partners in Crisis counseling program.