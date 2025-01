🌊 Day 120! Mission Accomplished! 🎉The Living Underwater Challenge is complete! Thank you for being part of this journey in showcasing the future of ocean habitation. 🌍💙📢 Join us LIVE on IG today for the Award Ceremony!🕐 1:15 PM EST🔗 IG Link: https://t.co/hVS9s6NNfn pic.twitter.com/9m8lWW5V5S