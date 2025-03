Isar Aerospace’s Spectrum launch vehicle was launched on its first test flight, the „Going Full Spectrum” mission, from the Andøya Spaceport, Norway, on 30 March 2025, at 10:30 UTC (12:30 CEST). Spectrum is a two-stage orbital launch vehicle powered by nine liquid oxygen/liquid propane Aquila engines on the first stage and one Aquila vacuum engine on the second stage.