#SUMMARY: 2000 ppl protested against covid measures in #Prague, #CzechRepublic. Some of them were sport hooligans.



After event officially ended, 400 ppl attacked police. Security forces had to use stun grenades, water canon.



Dozens arrested. 9 injured.



Pic: @iDNEScz, T. Krist pic.twitter.com/lO5sBfJipF