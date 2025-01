All content of this video is U.S. government works and in the public domain. United States Constitution, Article II, Section 1, Clause 8: Before [the President] enter on the Execution of his Office, he shall take the following Oath or Affirmation: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”