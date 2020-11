Chinese ride-hailing company Didi has teamed up with BYD to produce an electric-powered MPV. Called the D1, the 4390mm long, five-seater is set to be sold exclusively to Didi registered operators. It uses a 136bhp e-motor and Li-ion battery from Chongqing Fudi@BYDCompany #Didi pic.twitter.com/ChMbTEooo4