She’s back. Watch the first official teaser trailer for Wednesday Season 2. Part 1 is coming on August 6th. Part 2 is coming on September 3rd. Only on Netflix. Watch on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/81435630 About Netflix: Netflix is one of the world’s leading entertainment services, with over 300 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, films and games across a wide variety of genres and languages.