Szeretne azonnal értesülni a legfontosabb hírekről?
[{"available":true,"c_guid":"24f3b875-df21-458b-8158-239722a3882f","c_author":"hvg.hu","category":"gazdasag","description":"Komoly mennyiségű brit vakcina bukkant fel a feketepiacon, négyszeres áron kínálják azokat a kormányoknak.","shortLead":"Komoly mennyiségű brit vakcina bukkant fel a feketepiacon, négyszeres áron kínálják azokat a kormányoknak.","id":"20210225_astrazeneca_vakcina_feketepiac","image":"https://img3.hvg.hu/image.aspx?id=24f3b875-df21-458b-8158-239722a3882f&view=ffdb5e3a-e632-4abc-b367-3d9b3bb5573b","index":0,"item":"3b654dc7-d51e-4b5b-8b1a-78038a990731","keywords":null,"link":"/gazdasag/20210225_astrazeneca_vakcina_feketepiac","timestamp":"2021. február. 25. 12:59","title":"Milliós tételben árulják az Astrazeneca vakcináját kormányoknak a feketepiacon","trackingCode":"RELATED","c_isbrandchannel":false,"c_isbrandcontent":false,"c_isbrandstory":false,"c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory":false,"c_isbranded":false,"c_ishvg360article":false,"c_partnername":null,"c_partnerlogo":"00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000","c_partnertag":null},{"available":true,"c_guid":"036d190c-202b-47c3-9828-04c112d66562","c_author":"hvg.hu","category":"tudomany","description":"Az Oppo ismét csepegtetett némi információt feltekerhető kijelzős mobiljáról, az Oppo X 2021-ről. Ezúttal konkrétan a szerkezet működéséről.","shortLead":"Az Oppo ismét csepegtetett némi információt feltekerhető kijelzős mobiljáról, az Oppo X 2021-ről. Ezúttal konkrétan...","id":"20210225_oppo_feltekerheto_kijelzos_telefon_oppo_x_2021","image":"https://img3.hvg.hu/image.aspx?id=036d190c-202b-47c3-9828-04c112d66562&view=ffdb5e3a-e632-4abc-b367-3d9b3bb5573b","index":0,"item":"85c54581-b688-4e0e-88a9-d927fdeda08a","keywords":null,"link":"/tudomany/20210225_oppo_feltekerheto_kijelzos_telefon_oppo_x_2021","timestamp":"2021. február. 25. 17:03","title":"Videón a titok: így működik az Oppo feltekerhető kijelzős telefonja","trackingCode":"RELATED","c_isbrandchannel":false,"c_isbrandcontent":false,"c_isbrandstory":false,"c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory":false,"c_isbranded":false,"c_ishvg360article":false,"c_partnername":null,"c_partnerlogo":"00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000","c_partnertag":null},{"available":true,"c_guid":"98630344-a1b0-4794-b918-a366bd3b7a3a","c_author":"hvg.hu","category":"gazdasag","description":"Nem volt ennyire magas a természetes fogyás, amióta mérik.","shortLead":"Nem volt ennyire magas a természetes fogyás, amióta mérik.","id":"20210225_ksh_demografia_halalozas","image":"https://img3.hvg.hu/image.aspx?id=98630344-a1b0-4794-b918-a366bd3b7a3a&view=ffdb5e3a-e632-4abc-b367-3d9b3bb5573b","index":0,"item":"1bd78156-1378-468a-b7d8-de6a608b2d94","keywords":null,"link":"/gazdasag/20210225_ksh_demografia_halalozas","timestamp":"2021. február. 25. 15:36","title":"Pontosított a KSH: 2020 nem a második legrosszabb év volt a magyar demográfia elmúlt évtizedeiben, hanem a legrosszabb","trackingCode":"RELATED","c_isbrandchannel":false,"c_isbrandcontent":false,"c_isbrandstory":false,"c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory":false,"c_isbranded":false,"c_ishvg360article":false,"c_partnername":null,"c_partnerlogo":"00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000","c_partnertag":null},{"available":true,"c_guid":"c086eafe-3469-430d-9652-111de1eb66b5","c_author":"HVG","category":"360","description":"A kritikák ellenére 144 szobás szállodát és hatemeletes irodaházat épít egy patinás budai épület helyén Scheer Sándor, aki a közbeszerzéseken rendkívül sikeres Market Zrt.-ben is tulajdonos. \r\n\r\n","shortLead":"A kritikák ellenére 144 szobás szállodát és hatemeletes irodaházat épít egy patinás budai épület helyén Scheer Sándor...","id":"202108_mam_buda_project_muemlek_helyen_szalloda","image":"https://img3.hvg.hu/image.aspx?id=c086eafe-3469-430d-9652-111de1eb66b5&view=ffdb5e3a-e632-4abc-b367-3d9b3bb5573b","index":0,"item":"68dfe711-3b1c-462d-90be-8ae675b05063","keywords":null,"link":"/360/202108_mam_buda_project_muemlek_helyen_szalloda","timestamp":"2021. február. 26. 14:05","title":"Hiába a tiltakozás, szálloda épül a Bem téren ","trackingCode":"RELATED","c_isbrandchannel":false,"c_isbrandcontent":false,"c_isbrandstory":false,"c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory":false,"c_isbranded":false,"c_ishvg360article":true,"c_partnername":null,"c_partnerlogo":"00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000","c_partnertag":null},{"available":true,"c_guid":"2875b68b-8cec-4463-afae-a99e609e66d8","c_author":"HVG","category":"360","description":"A fejlett világban egyre többek problémája, hogy mit egyen a macska vagy a kutya, ha vele ellentétben a gazdi nem húsevő, és vegetáriánusként ellenzi az állatok ennivalóvá alakítását. ","shortLead":"A fejlett világban egyre többek problémája, hogy mit egyen a macska vagy a kutya, ha vele ellentétben a gazdi nem...","id":"202108_muhus_haziallatoknak_csapolt_hus","image":"https://img3.hvg.hu/image.aspx?id=2875b68b-8cec-4463-afae-a99e609e66d8&view=ffdb5e3a-e632-4abc-b367-3d9b3bb5573b","index":0,"item":"0f5f4d4f-dbc3-420c-b8d7-a8bfed86cc87","keywords":null,"link":"/360/202108_muhus_haziallatoknak_csapolt_hus","timestamp":"2021. február. 26. 16:00","title":"Jön a műhúsos állateledel","trackingCode":"RELATED","c_isbrandchannel":false,"c_isbrandcontent":false,"c_isbrandstory":false,"c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory":false,"c_isbranded":false,"c_ishvg360article":true,"c_partnername":null,"c_partnerlogo":"00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000","c_partnertag":null},{"available":true,"c_guid":"134ea878-265e-4c79-87e7-48f71c6624be","c_author":"hvg.hu","category":"kkv","description":"A mostani sztrájkban a dolgozók csaknem harmada vett részt. ","shortLead":"A mostani sztrájkban a dolgozók csaknem harmada vett részt. ","id":"20210225_Lassan_veget_er_az_ujabb_sztrajk_Continental_makoi_telepen_de_meg_mindig_nincs_megallapodas","image":"https://img3.hvg.hu/image.aspx?id=134ea878-265e-4c79-87e7-48f71c6624be&view=ffdb5e3a-e632-4abc-b367-3d9b3bb5573b","index":0,"item":"872ad2f3-2882-42fd-a5f6-0d67593bd22f","keywords":null,"link":"/kkv/20210225_Lassan_veget_er_az_ujabb_sztrajk_Continental_makoi_telepen_de_meg_mindig_nincs_megallapodas","timestamp":"2021. február. 25. 11:42","title":"Egy héten belül három sztrájkot tartottak a Continental makói telepén, de még mindig nincs megállapodás","trackingCode":"RELATED","c_isbrandchannel":false,"c_isbrandcontent":false,"c_isbrandstory":false,"c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory":false,"c_isbranded":false,"c_ishvg360article":false,"c_partnername":null,"c_partnerlogo":"00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000","c_partnertag":null},{"available":true,"c_guid":"50e3bb4b-0352-46d9-93ee-63877db1345e","c_author":"MTI","category":"itthon","description":"Hetente átlagosan egy új szer bukkant fel az európai piacon az elmúlt három évben.","shortLead":"Hetente átlagosan egy új szer bukkant fel az európai piacon az elmúlt három évben.","id":"20210225_Ujabb_dizajnerdrogok_kerultek_tiltolistara","image":"https://img3.hvg.hu/image.aspx?id=50e3bb4b-0352-46d9-93ee-63877db1345e&view=ffdb5e3a-e632-4abc-b367-3d9b3bb5573b","index":0,"item":"71894a33-f027-4fe6-beee-9a27cf9de1f2","keywords":null,"link":"/itthon/20210225_Ujabb_dizajnerdrogok_kerultek_tiltolistara","timestamp":"2021. február. 25. 18:59","title":"Újabb dizájnerdrogok kerültek tiltólistára","trackingCode":"RELATED","c_isbrandchannel":false,"c_isbrandcontent":false,"c_isbrandstory":false,"c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory":false,"c_isbranded":false,"c_ishvg360article":false,"c_partnername":null,"c_partnerlogo":"00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000","c_partnertag":null},{"available":true,"c_guid":"af6eccf8-7e5b-41f1-8fae-44d8ebbe04a5","c_author":"Windisch Judit","category":"360","description":"Erős az ellenérzés a kínai Sinopharm vakcinával szemben, amellyel a héten oltanak be több mint 200 ezer embert Magyarországon. Nincsenek például arra vonatkozó tömeges eredmények, hogy a 60 évesnél idősebbeknél mennyire hatásos, itthon mégis őket oltják vele. Mennyire biztonságos ez így számukra? Hogyan viselkedjen az, akit már beoltottak? Mennyire hiányzik az OGYÉI vizsgálat, illetve mire elég az NNK-é? Erről kérdeztük Falus András Széchenyi-díjas immunológust, egyetemi tanárt, a Magyar Tudományos Akadémia rendes tagját. ","shortLead":"Erős az ellenérzés a kínai Sinopharm vakcinával szemben, amellyel a héten oltanak be több mint 200 ezer embert...","id":"20210226_Falus_Andras_interju","image":"https://img3.hvg.hu/image.aspx?id=af6eccf8-7e5b-41f1-8fae-44d8ebbe04a5&view=ffdb5e3a-e632-4abc-b367-3d9b3bb5573b","index":0,"item":"a72c867c-5cc4-461d-b2b8-b7332d0c6626","keywords":null,"link":"/360/20210226_Falus_Andras_interju","timestamp":"2021. február. 26. 06:30","title":"\"Nincs az a kínai vakcina, ami nagyobb rizikót jelentene, mint a vírus okozta betegség\"","trackingCode":"RELATED","c_isbrandchannel":false,"c_isbrandcontent":false,"c_isbrandstory":false,"c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory":false,"c_isbranded":false,"c_ishvg360article":true,"c_partnername":null,"c_partnerlogo":"00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000","c_partnertag":null}]
Több mint egy év telt el azóta, hogy a kínai hatóságok egy új, sebesen terjedő vírus felbukkanását jelentették a WHO-nak. Aligha akad azóta olyan ember a világon, aki ne hallotta volna a Covid–19 kifejezést, és mind többen gyászolnak rokont vagy barátot, akivel az új betegség végzett, miközben egzisztenciák dőltek romba hetek alatt, és a teljes életünket átírta a járvány. Mostanra elkészültek az oltások is, ami viszont nemcsak reményt, de ismét rengeteg kérdést is felvet, miközben a vírust nem hogy megállítani nem sikerült, de újabb mutációja is fenyeget. E harc a részleteit találja meg cikksorozatunkban.
Lélegeztetőgépre került Bányai Gábor országgyűlési képviselő – a hírt családja közölte a Facebookon. Mint a posztból kiderül: az 51 éves politikust csütörtök délután óta kezelik altatásban a kiskunhalasi mobilkórházban.
Social Plugins
Comments
Embedded Comments
Embedded Posts
Embedded Videos
Group Plugin
Like Button
Page Plugin
Quote Plugin
Save Button
Share Button
oEmbed
oEmbed (Legacy)
Child-Directed Sites
FAQs
Deprecated
Embedded Posts
Embedded Posts are a simple way to put public posts - by a Page or a person on Facebook - into the content of your web site or web page. Only public posts from Facebook Pages and profiles can be embedded.
Code Generator
URL of post
The pixel width of the post (between 350 and 750)
Include full post
Get Code
Settings
Setting Description Default
data-href
The absolute URL of the post.
n/a
data-lazy
true means use the browser's lazy-loading mechanism by setting the loading="lazy" iframe attribute. The effect is that the browser does not render the plugin if it's not close to the viewport and might never be seen. Can be one of true or false (default).
false
data-width
The width of the post. Min. 350 pixel; Max. 750 pixel. Leave empty to use fluid width.
fluid width
data-show-text
Applied to photo post. Set to true to include the text from the Facebook post, if any.
false
Getting your Code from a Post
1. Navigate to your Post
You can get the embed code directly from the post itself. If the post is public, click on the icon that appears in the top right corner of the post on Facebook.
Choose Embed Post from the drop down menu:
For photo posts select the Embed Post button on the bottom right:
2. Copy and Paste Code
You will see a dialog appear with the code to embed your post in it. Copy and paste this code into your web page in the place where you want it to appear.
For technical details please refer to the section Add Code Manually
Add Code Manually
Besides the Code Generator, you can also embed the code manually.
1. Get Post URL
First you need to get the URL of a post you wish to share. The post must be public, which is indicated by the gray world icon, right next the post's publishing time:
For testing you can use this example URL:
"https://www.facebook.com/20531316728/posts/10154009990506729/"
2. Load JavaScript SDK
To use the Embedded Posts Plugin, or any other Social Plugin, you need to add the Facebook JavaScript SDK to your website. You need to load the SDK only once on a page, ideally right after the opening tag:
You can find more help on implementing the JavaScript SDK in the JavaScript SDK - Quickstart.
3. Place Embedded Post Tag
Next place the Embedded Post tag at any place of your website. Replace {your-post-url} with your posts' URL.
4. Testing
Once you completed these steps you're able to test your Embedded Post. A completed integration will look like something like this:
My Website
The result of our test example is shown in the screenshot below.
5. Customizing
Follow the instructions further down this page to adjust size, language and other settings.
Getting a post's URL
There may be scenarios in which your embed code is created by a CMS and you just need the raw post URL. There are two ways to get a post's URL:
Copy the URL of the permalink from your browser's address bar.
Right-click the post's publishing time and copy the link address.
Both methods are highlighted in red in the screenshot below.
Via Graph API
If you wish to automatically integrate embedded posts into your website, you probably use the Graph API to aggregate posts. For example you may use the Page Feed API endpoint and the fields parameter permalink_url.
The response to your request to /{page-id}/feed?fields=permalink_url will send you a response like this:
{
"data": [
{
"id": "1234567890_3456789012",
"permalink_url": "https://www.facebook.com/1234567890/posts/3456789012"
}
]
}
Layout on Desktop
You can adjust the width of Embedded Posts on desktop via the data-width attribute in the Embed Post tag as shown in the example below. Chose a value between 350 and 750 pixels.
Do not use CSS style tags to adjust the size of a plugin. It may result into display errors.
A fideszes politikus nem sokkal korábban, ugyancsak a közösségi oldalon írt arról: elkapta a koronavírust, és – mint fogalmazott – „életem legnagyobb megpró́báltatását élem át, ennyire beteg még sosem voltam”.
Bányai a parlamenti jegyzőkönyv szerint ezen a héten már nem volt bent az Országgyűlésben, múlt hétfőn azonban még igen, vagyis legalább a szavazások alatt egy légtérben volt az összes többi képviselővel. Múlt szerdán arról posztolt a Facebookon, hogy a kiskunhalasi járványkórházban fekvő édesanyját látogatta meg.
A hatalomtól független szerkesztőségek száma folyamatosan csökken, a még létezők pedig napról napra erősödő ellenszélben próbálnak talpon maradni. A HVG-ben kitartunk, nem engedünk a nyomásnak, és minden nap elhozzuk a hazai és nemzetközi híreket.
Ezért kérünk titeket, olvasóinkat, hogy tartsatok ki mellettünk, támogassatok bennünket, csatlakozzatok pártolói tagságunkhoz, illetve újítsátok meg azt!
Mi pedig azt ígérjük, hogy továbbra is minden körülmények között a tőlünk telhető legtöbbet nyújtjuk a számotokra!