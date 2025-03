🚨📢 “Heil Trump! Heil Putin! Heil Musk! Heil Meloni! Heil Le Pen!”In Paris on March 8, Femen activists performed the Nazi salute, protesting, as they claimed, against the presidents of the U.S. and Russia, as well as the Italian prime minister.Topless feminists shouted “Heil… pic.twitter.com/jFJaCpIWtu