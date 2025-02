Beyonce – Cowboy Carter (NFL Halftime Show Performance) As the first half ended with the Ravens leading the Texans by a score of 17-2 – a first in NFL history – Night Agent star Gabriel Basso parachuted out of a Netflix blimp without a hair out of place in order to gift fans the trailer for season 2 of his thriller.Then at halftime, Beyoncé put on a show featuring the first live performance of tracks from her “Cowboy Carter” album.