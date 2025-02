Visit Microsoft Azure Quantum here to learn about quantum computing for free https://quantum.microsoft.com/?ocid=2200904_DoS_Q4FY24_custpart_qtm_yt https://quantum.microsoft.com/en-us/experience/quantum-coding?ocid=2200904_DoS_Q4FY24_custpart_qtm_yt Topological quantum computing is a brand new form of quantum computing being developed by Microsoft as they enter the race to build the world’s first useful quantum computer.