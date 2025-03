👉 Project Open Source Address: HuggingFace: https://lnkd.in/gMmjg6Mg Github:https://lnkd.in/gZPTGK4W Project Homepage:https://agibot-world.com/ 👉 Introducing AgiBot World, the first large-scale robotic learning dataset designed to advance multi-purpose robotic policies. It is accompanied by foundation models, benchmarks, and an ecosystem to democratize access to high-quality robot data for the academic community and the industry, paving the path towards the “ImageNet Moment” for Embodied AI.