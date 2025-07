Videójátékkal kezdődik, drónfejlesztés a vége – már gyerekeket is toboroz az orosz hadsereg

Russia’s Covert Child Soldier Program Exposed: From Video Games to Battlefield Drones What if the next wave of drone pilots and weapons engineers were not hardened soldiers, but teenagers? In this shocking investigation, Tatsiana “Tanya” Ashurkevich (https://x.com/tashurkevich) and Christo Grozev (https://x.com/christogrozev) reveal how the Russian government is secretly grooming children to support its war in Ukraine.