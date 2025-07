Varázsgomb jött a Microsoft Edge-be – ha megnyomja, egy teljesen új böngésző fogadja

We’re excited to launch Copilot Mode, a new experimental mode in Microsoft Edge, and our next step towards building a more powerful way to pilot the web. With Copilot Mode on, you enable innovative AI features in Edge that enhance your browser. Try it now*: http://www.microsoft.com/edge/ai-powered/copilot-mode?form=M3019l Audio Described Version: https://youtu.be/M1rbFP3DEwY *Usage limits apply to certain Copilot features.