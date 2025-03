2026/2027 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Please FOLLOW ME on: https://www.instagram.com/carspymedia Please feel free to give me a tip, if you like my work: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/CarSpyMedia Sound on! I have taken a new spy video of a first biturbo engine test mule for the 992 Porsche 911 GT2 RS during some laps on the Nürburgring.