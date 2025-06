Recorded Live At The Woodstock Music & Art Fair, Sunday, August 17, 1969. 0:00 M’Lady 7:47 Sing A Simple Song 13:04 You Can Make It If You Try 18:37 Everyday People 21:51 Dance To The Music 26:20 Medley: Music Lover / Higher 34:10 I Want To Take You Higher 40:53 Love City 46:58 Stand!