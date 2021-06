Kalvin Phillips' #EURO2020 game by numbers for #ENG vs. #CRO:



100% long-ball accuracy

100% through-ball accuracy

94% passing accuracy

44 touches

7 ball recoveries (most)

2 take-ons completed

1 interception

1 chance created

1 shot on target

1 foul won

1 assist



Take a bow. ���� pic.twitter.com/5vPocBqMXR