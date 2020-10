#HIJACK attempt: Tanker involved is the NAVE ANDROMEDA, Liberian-flag IMO 9580405, 75,000 DWT, owned in Greece. UK #Navy SBS Special Boat Service team has been activated, a UK Coast Guard helo is in the area. Scene is very near the UK's biggest #naval base https://t.co/dxTZ4T4LFA pic.twitter.com/pbEdmYeJwO