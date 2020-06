View this post on Instagram

This past week, I have felt so inspired by the thousands of people across the globe using their voices to speak out against racial injustice. Fighting for real change starts with us, whether peacefully protesting, showing support on social media or signing petitions. However, our fight for equality must continue beyond this. Racism is a global disease and one which we must tackle with our votes as well as our voices. Please do your research and ensure the politicians you vote into power have everyone’s best interests at heart. The prejudice against black people at a systemic level has got to stop. For those looking for ways to support, I have provided information on petitions you can sign, as well as some books and films to learn more about the black experience. For the next generation, this education into black history should be starting at school. The global curriculum needs to be updated to include the struggles and successes of black people throughout the centuries, otherwise history is destined to repeat itself. As we have seen with the arrest and elevated charges for the officers who killed George Floyd, there is power in our voices, we can bring about change, and we must continue to fight for racial equality. For those of you who are out there fighting, know that I see you and I am right by your side. #blacklivesmatter